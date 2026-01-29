Samhi Hotels standalone net profit rises 573.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 35.79 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels rose 573.08% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.7935.8829.0930.695.102.842.550.641.750.26

