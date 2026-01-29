Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 18.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.67% to Rs 1350.41 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard declined 18.26% to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 176.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.67% to Rs 1350.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1147.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1350.411147.6413.8220.69229.69273.38196.78241.86144.67176.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News