New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 150.41 crore

Net Loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 80.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 150.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

