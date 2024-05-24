Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 27.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.11% to Rs 128.95 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 28.03% to Rs 82.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 493.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 27.91% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 128.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.