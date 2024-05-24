Business Standard
RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 2519.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 124.53% to Rs 151.33 crore
Net profit of RKEC Projects rose 2519.05% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 124.53% to Rs 151.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.81% to Rs 19.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 352.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 300.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales151.3367.40 125 352.77300.34 17 OPM %8.5829.05 -13.4114.17 - PBDT10.7712.40 -13 36.3532.06 13 PBT8.7010.81 -20 28.2427.09 4 NP5.500.21 2519 19.9612.26 63
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

