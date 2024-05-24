Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 3.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.41% to Rs 38.97 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 3.73% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.41% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.12% to Rs 18.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 127.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
