Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 3.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 9.41% to Rs 38.97 crore
Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 3.73% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.41% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.12% to Rs 18.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 127.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.9743.02 -9 127.12118.68 7 OPM %19.1720.39 -16.4317.66 - PBDT8.978.95 0 27.2223.38 16 PBT8.418.49 -1 25.4221.64 17 NP6.125.90 4 18.8415.95 18
First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

