Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MPL Plastics standalone net profit rises 133.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of MPL Plastics rose 133.84% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 120.15% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.01 -100 OPM %0-10700.00 -0-17300.00 - PBDT11.44-1.01 LP 10.86-1.15 LP PBT11.44-1.04 LP 10.82-1.25 LP NP9.263.96 134 9.074.12 120
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ISMT consolidated net profit rises 133.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 29.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Pet Plastics reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

PlastFocus 2024 - The Premier Confluence of the Plastics Industry Set to Kick Off on February 1st, 2024

Tainwala Chemicals &amp; Plastics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 3.73% in the March 2024 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 2519.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.12% in the March 2024 quarter

TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 9.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon