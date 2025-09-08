Monday, September 08, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Platinum Industries gains on appointing Ashok Bothra as CFO

Platinum Industries gains on appointing Ashok Bothra as CFO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Platinum Industries rose 1.05% after the company announced the appointment of Ashok Bothra as the company's chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP), effective from 6 September 2025.

Ashok Bothra is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Forex Risk Management and Export & Import Management. He brings over 27 years of extensive experience across various functions including accounts and finance, working capital management, project finance, treasury and forex management, cost control, budgeting and internal controls, direct and indirect taxation, export and import, business strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investor relations.

 

Platinum Industries engaged in the business of PVC & CPVC Additives and related products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined by 27.4% to Rs 12.72 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a 12.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 115.38 crore compared to Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Confidence Petroleum India appoints directors

Confidence Petroleum India appoints directors

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Servotech Renewable rises after strategic BESS collaboration with Zhuhai Piwin

Servotech Renewable rises after strategic BESS collaboration with Zhuhai Piwin

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank jumps on Rs 1 lakh crore loan book target

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank jumps on Rs 1 lakh crore loan book target

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon