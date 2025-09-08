Monday, September 08, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Ceigall India forays into renewable energy space

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Wins MSEDCL bid for setting up grid-connected solar power projects of 337 MW

Ceigall India has announced its foray into the renewable energy space, securing two Letters of Intent (LOIs) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL) for the procurement of solar power.

The project, sanctioned under the flagship initiative Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, will entail the setting up of grid-connected solar power projects at multiple locations across Maharashtra, through the procurement of 337 MW solar power against tariff based competitive bid invited by MSEDCL.

Commenting on the development, Ramneek Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ceigall India , said, Securing Letters of Intent for solar power procurement in Maharashtra marks Ceigall's foray into the renewable energy sector a space that will define the future of infrastructure and sustainable development in the country. This milestone reflects our commitment to building world-class solar projects that advance India's clean energy goals while empowering communities with reliable green power. This milestone is just the beginning we envision Ceigall playing a leading role in India's energy transition and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Confidence Petroleum India appoints directors

Amber subsidiary ILJIN Electronics India raises capital of Rs 1,200 cr

Servotech Renewable rises after strategic BESS collaboration with Zhuhai Piwin

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank jumps on Rs 1 lakh crore loan book target

Adani Power surges after inking pact with Bhutan's state-owned utility for hydroelectric power project

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

