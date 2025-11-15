Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Sales rise 56.17% to Rs 74.71 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires rose 225.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.17% to Rs 74.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.7147.84 56 OPM %2.942.22 -PBDT1.520.56 171 PBT0.780.13 500 NP0.520.16 225

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

