Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.17% to Rs 74.71 croreNet profit of Plaza Wires rose 225.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.17% to Rs 74.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.7147.84 56 OPM %2.942.22 -PBDT1.520.56 171 PBT0.780.13 500 NP0.520.16 225
