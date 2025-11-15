Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 23.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.81% to Rs 34.16 croreNet profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 23.34% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.81% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.1623.59 45 OPM %79.9875.41 -PBDT14.2110.22 39 PBT14.0310.10 39 NP10.048.14 23
