Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 23.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Sales rise 44.81% to Rs 34.16 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 23.34% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.81% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.1623.59 45 OPM %79.9875.41 -PBDT14.2110.22 39 PBT14.0310.10 39 NP10.048.14 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

