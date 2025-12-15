Monday, December 15, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman to deepen diplomatic ties

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a four day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, where he will hold high level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. The trip will begin in Jordan with a meeting with King Abdullah bin Al Hussein to review relations and discuss regional issues. He will then travel to Ethiopia for his first visit to the country to engage in wide ranging discussions with the Ethiopian leadership. The final leg will take him to Oman, where he will meet Sultan Haitham bin Tarik as both sides mark 70 years of diplomatic relations and review cooperation across trade, energy, defence, technology and other key sectors.

Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the Netherlands

Inox Wind receives 102.MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices; domestic retail inflation rises 0.71% in November

Stock Alert: GPT Infra, Oriental Rail Infra, Biocon, KEC International, United Drilling Tools

Avantel secures Rs 14-cr CRIS order

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

