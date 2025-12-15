Monday, December 15, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: GPT Infra, Oriental Rail Infra, Biocon, KEC International, United Drilling Tools

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 15 December 2025.

Key Events to Watch:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Jordan, meet King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

Government to release wholesale price inflation and trade data for November.

IPO Update:

Park Medi World: The public issue was subscribed 8.10 times on the final day of bidding, driven by strong demand from institutional investors. The QIB portion was subscribed 11.48 times, while the NII segment saw 15.15 times subscription. The retail category was subscribed 3.16 times.

Nephrocare Health Services: The IPO garnered robust response, with the issue subscribed 13.96 times on Day 3. Bids were led by QIBs at 27.47 times, followed by NIIs at 24.27 times. The retail portion was subscribed 2.31 times.

 

ICICI Prudential AMC: The public issue was subscribed 72% on Day 1 of bidding. The QIB segment was subscribed 1.97 times, while the NII and retail portions were subscribed 37% and 21%, respectively.

IPO Listings:

Corona Remedies: The pharmaceutical company, with a presence in womens healthcare and cardiology, makes its market debut today. The IPO was priced at Rs 1,062 per share and witnessed an overwhelming response, with the issue subscribed 137 times.

Wakefit Innovations: The Indian direct-to-consumer home and sleep solutions company is also set to list today. The IPO was offered at Rs 195 per share and was subscribed 2.5 times.

Stocks to Watch:

GPT Infraprojects announced that it has received a contract worth Rs 53.6 crore from PCMM, South Eastern Railway for the supply of concrete sleepers from its factory in Panagarh, West Bengal.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry, has secured an order worth Rs 1.10 crore from North Western Railway.

Biocon announced that its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, has entered into a new settlement and license agreement with Regeneron and Bayer for its biosimilar Aflibercept (40mg/ml), Yesafili, covering Europe and the rest of the world.

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,150 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) and civil businesses in India.

United Drilling Tools announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 3 crore from Nigeria-based Weafri Well Services Company.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

