Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the Netherlands

Biocon launches GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide in the Netherlands

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Under brand names Diavorin? and Vobexoryn?

Biocon announced the launch of its GLP-1 peptide, Liraglutide, for diabetes (gVictoza) and obesity (gSaxenda), in the Netherlands through its distribution partner Pharmamedic B.V. The drug-device combination will be marketed in the Netherlands under the brand names Diavorin for diabetes and Vobexoryn for chronic weight management.

The launch follows the approval from the Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB), Netherlands, earlier this year and will mark the first country in the European Union where the Company will directly launch Liraglutide under its own brand.

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

