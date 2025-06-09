PNB Finance & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.06% to Rs 0.53 croreNet loss of PNB Finance & Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 77.06% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.83% to Rs 7.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 10.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.532.31 -77 10.5211.58 -9 OPM %-39.6282.68 -84.0374.61 - PBDT-0.211.91 PL 8.848.64 2 PBT-0.211.91 PL 8.848.64 2 NP-0.171.60 PL 7.167.22 -1
