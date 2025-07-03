Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB records 12% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q1

PNB records 12% YoY growth in domestic deposits in Q1

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Punjab National Bank (PNB) domestic deposits increased 12.2% to Rs 15,36,871 crore as of June 2025 compared with Rs 13,69,916 crore posted in June 2024.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the domestic deposits rose 1.7% in the June 2025 quarter from Rs 15,11,336 crore as of the March 2025 quarter.

The bank's domestic advances stood at Rs 10,79,879 crore in Q1 FY25, up 9.7% YoY and up 1.3% QoQ.

The banks global advances increased 9.9% to Rs 11,30,696 crore as of June 2025 as against Rs 10,28,682 crore as of June 2024 and up 1.3% from Rs 11,16,637 crore as of March 2025.

 

As of 30 June 2025, the banks global deposits were at Rs 15,88,795 crore (up 12.8% YoY and up 1.4% QoQ).

The bank's global business stood at Rs 27,19,491 crore as of 30 June 2025, recording a growth of 11.6% YoY and 1.4% QoQ.

Also Read

Agriculture

This smallcap agri-related stock zooms 353% in 4 months. Do you own?

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350pts, Nifty above 25,500; HDB Financial gains 4% a day after debut

PMI

Services sector growth touches 10-month high in June on new business: PMI

Patna University

Patna University uses lottery to assign principals, sparks academic ire

Exam results

CUET UG results 2025: NTA to release results tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in

The global credit-deposit ratio declined to 71.20% as of 30 June 2025, compared with 73.05% recorded a year earlier on 30 June 2024.

Punjab National Bank is engaged in treasury operations, corporate/wholesale banking, retail banking, digital banking, and others. As of 31 March 2025, the bank has 10,189 domestic branches and 2 international branches. Out of the total number of branches, the bank has 63.4% of branches in rural & semi-urban areas.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 51.71% to Rs 4,567 crore on a 13.42% increase in total income to Rs 36,705.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Punjab National Bank fell 2.11% to Rs 111.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Arkade Developers approves acquisition of Filmistan

Board of Arkade Developers approves acquisition of Filmistan

FAST India partners with Indegene to accelerate biotech innovation in India

FAST India partners with Indegene to accelerate biotech innovation in India

Volumes soar at FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd counter

Volumes soar at FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd counter

DMart revenue jumps 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

DMart revenue jumps 16% YoY in Q1 FY26

Alembic Pharma inks deal to acquire Utility Therapeutics for $12 million

Alembic Pharma inks deal to acquire Utility Therapeutics for $12 million

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon