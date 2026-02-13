Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 91.74 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 54.55% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 91.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.91.7490.396.887.916.398.594.056.692.254.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News