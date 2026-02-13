Friday, February 13, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spenta International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales decline 34.98% to Rs 9.07 crore

Net loss of Spenta International reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 34.98% to Rs 9.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.0713.95 -35 OPM %-0.668.67 -PBDT-0.020.78 PL PBT-0.230.55 PL NP-0.220.43 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

