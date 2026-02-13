Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.480.4731.2538.300.110.130.060.030.060.04

