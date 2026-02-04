Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 59.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.64% to Rs 134.96 crore

Net profit of Pokarna declined 59.74% to Rs 20.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 50.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.64% to Rs 134.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 223.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.134.96223.6130.1734.6940.1979.7727.8469.1620.3750.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News