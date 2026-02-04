Trent consolidated net profit rises 3.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.79% to Rs 5345.06 crore

Net profit of Trent rose 3.12% to Rs 512.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 497.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.79% to Rs 5345.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4656.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5345.064656.5620.2318.201068.79890.72702.05645.79512.77497.25

