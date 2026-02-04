XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 9.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.68% to Rs 106.31 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 9.24% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.68% to Rs 106.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

