OCCL standalone net profit rises 24.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 114.17 crore

Net profit of OCCL rose 24.38% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 114.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.114.1796.1917.2716.3918.9214.1211.607.126.535.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News