Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 48.28% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net Loss of Sarvottam Finvest reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 48.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.430.29 48 OPM %-16.28-75.86 -PBDT-0.07-0.22 68 PBT-0.07-0.22 68 NP-0.08-0.26 69

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Associated Alcohols & Breweries standalone net profit rises 4.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 544.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

