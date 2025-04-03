Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pokarna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pokarna Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

MPS Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Coastal Corporation Ltd and AMD Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 April 2025.

Pokarna Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 950.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6301 shares in the past one month.

MPS Ltd tumbled 13.09% to Rs 2508.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3112 shares in the past one month.

 

Sharda Cropchem Ltd lost 12.85% to Rs 510.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 57667 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22038 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd shed 9.60% to Rs 35.87. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32024 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd corrected 9.25% to Rs 47.18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 336 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4612 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

