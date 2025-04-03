Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets edge down lower

Chinese markets edge down lower

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 10 percent universal tariff on most imported goods along with additional high tariffs on countries the U.S. considers "worst offenders" based on trade deficits and non-tariff barriers.

The move that marks one of the boldest protectionist pushes in recent history sparked concerns over inflation and growth.

The new reciprocal rate on China will be added to existing tariffs totaling 20 percent, meaning the true tariff rate on Beijing is 54 percent. Goods from India, South Korea and Australia face tariffs of 26 percent, 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

 

The dollar slid broadly as the latest tariffs drove investors to safe havens such as bonds, the Japanese yen and gold, which touched a new record high.

Oil prices fell more than 3 percent on fears that a global trade war will curtail global economic growth and weigh on fuel demand.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.24 percent to 3,342.01 cutting early losses amid optimism that a possible increase in fiscal support and pro-business shift will offset trade headwinds from the U.S. An upbeat China Caixin Services PMI report also helped limit overall losses.

Also Read

tariffs

Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise from Trump tariff: Govt

banks

New India Co-op Bank case: Police get nod to attach ₹168 crore assets

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 300 pts lower at 76,300; Nifty at 23,250 after Trump's 27% tariffs

Donald Trump

LIVE news: Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise due to Trump tariffs, says ministry

housing, housing project, village

Over 88,000 homes sold in Q1 2025, 46% of houses sold are above Rs 1 crore

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.52 percent to 22,849.81 amid escalating trade tensions. Tech giants like Alibaba and Baidu fell 5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

China's service sector growth accelerated to a three month-high in March on rising business activity and new orders, survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index logged 51.9 in March compared to 51.4 in February. Supported by faster growth in output in both manufacturing and services, the composite output index registered 51.8 in March compared to 51.5 in the prior month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shilpa Medicare rallies on BORUZU injections launch in US

Shilpa Medicare rallies on BORUZU injections launch in US

Hariom Pipe Inds soars after VAP sales rise 46% YoY in Q4; FY25 sales volume at 2,45,467 MT

Hariom Pipe Inds soars after VAP sales rise 46% YoY in Q4; FY25 sales volume at 2,45,467 MT

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

BSE SME Identixweb logs in to market success

BSE SME Identixweb logs in to market success

Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 12% YoY to Rs 2.29 lakh in Q4

Punjab & Sind Bank's total biz climbs 12% YoY to Rs 2.29 lakh in Q4

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon