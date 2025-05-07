Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 34.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 440.83 croreNet profit of Poly Medicure rose 34.33% to Rs 91.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 440.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 378.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.09% to Rs 338.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.37% to Rs 1669.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1375.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales440.83378.07 17 1669.831375.80 21 OPM %27.1025.51 -27.1226.00 - PBDT143.88108.54 33 535.15407.71 31 PBT122.8592.46 33 452.52344.27 31 NP91.8368.36 34 338.56258.26 31
