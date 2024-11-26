Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poly Medicure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Poly Medicure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd and Emami Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2024.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd and Emami Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 November 2024.

Poly Medicure Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 2784.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14968 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 6.47% to Rs 905. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

DCM Shriram Ltd crashed 5.49% to Rs 1159.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15940 shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd plummeted 4.92% to Rs 666.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46145 shares in the past one month.

More From This Section

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd counter

Indices trade with minor losses; oil & gas stocks slip

Indices trade with minor losses; oil & gas stocks slip

Sensex, Nifty extends losses; European mrkt opens lower

Sensex, Nifty extends losses; European mrkt opens lower

Barometers trade with limited losses; auto shares slide

Barometers trade with limited losses; auto shares slide

Emami Ltd corrected 4.27% to Rs 663.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17507 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Natco Pharma, Ipca Labs, 7 others to go ex-date tomorrow

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Completely misconstrued': Ex-CJI on praying for solution to Ayodhya case

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks listless amid broader mkt outperformance; IT, FMCG stocks lead

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens tariff war on Canada, Mexico, China: Should India be wary?

IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 5 surprise signings ahead of the new season

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon