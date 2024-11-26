Business Standard
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 5 surprise signings ahead of the new season

IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 5 surprise signings ahead of the new season

Despite his strong performance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose not to retain him and declined to use the Right to Match (RTM).

IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 mega auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IPL 2025 mega auction saw plenty of signings being made in 2 days. While some of them were great buys, some players came out as a surprise pick too. Players that were sold at high prices last time, experienced a major pay cut while some of the players got more than they had expected as well and would be thanking their stars for the same.  Top 5 Surprise picks of IPL 2025 auction - 
 
Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.2 Crore to PBKS)
 
Sam Curran (Rs 2.4 Crore to CSK)
 
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs 1.1 Crore to RR)
 
Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.2 Crore to DC)
 
 
Washington Sundar (Rs 3.2 Crore to GT)  ALSO READ: Rasikh Dar to Suyash: Most expensive uncapped players in IPL 2025 auction

More From This Section

Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary for IPL 2025

MI's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad and players' salary

SRH's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Full list of unsold players in IPL 2025 mega auction

Warner to Bairstow: Full list of unsold players in IPL 2025 mega auction

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant set to score big with advertisers after IPL mega auction

IPL auction

IPL 2025 auction Day 2: Teams spend more on bowlers; Bhuvi gets Rs 10.75 cr

 
Glenn Maxwell
 
In the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, the top Australian all-rounder failed to attract a significant bid. Despite his strong performance, Royal Challengers Bangalore chose not to retain him and declined to use the Right to Match (RTM). This left the door open for Punjab Kings to secure the talented player for a relatively low price of ₹4.2 crore, marking a great deal for PBKS, who have significantly revamped their squad.
 
Mohit Sharma
 
Another surprising move came when veteran pacer Mohit Sharma was picked up by Delhi Capitals for just ₹2.2 crore. Despite being 36 and having made his IPL debut in 2013, Mohit has been a consistent performer, especially in recent seasons with Gujarat Titans. With 132 wickets from 112 IPL matches, his acquisition at such a low price raised many eyebrows.
 
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
 
The auction also witnessed the rise of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made history by becoming the youngest player to ever be sold in the IPL. After a standout performance for India U19, where he scored a 58-ball century against Australia, Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore. He will now receive guidance from Rahul Dravid as he embarks on his IPL journey.
 
Sam Curran
 
English all-rounder Sam Curran also made a surprising return to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a drastically reduced price of ₹2.4 crore. After being bought by Punjab Kings for ₹18.5 crore in 2023, Curran’s value plummeted by 87% in just two years, making this a stunning move for CSK.
 
Washington Sundar
 
Finally, Gujarat Titans acquired all-rounder Washington Sundar for ₹3.2 crore. Sundar, who had been a key player for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was overlooked by his former team but will now aim to continue his strong performances with his new franchise.

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction

Rasikh Dar to Suyash: Most expensive uncapped players in IPL 2025 auction

IPL 2025: Full squad of all 10 teams and players' salary

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players sold, teamwise players' salary

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IPL 2025: Sold my land to fund his dream: Vaibhav's father Sanjiv

Shubman Gill

Parthiv Patel hails Shubman Gill's leadership in Gujarat retention

LSG full squad for IPL 2025

LSG's most costly player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Topics : IPL auction Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans Glenn Maxwell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon