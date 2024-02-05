Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 71.51% to Rs 18.66 crore
Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 71.51% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales18.6610.88 72 OPM %4.451.93 -PBDT0.870.23 278 PBT0.630 0 NP0.450 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Viaduct Polymers Introduces India's Game-Changing Solution for Construction Material Manufacturers

FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bengal Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asutosh Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kartik Investments Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyani Steels standalone net profit rises 67.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 76.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 151.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Market Creators reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit declines 7.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon