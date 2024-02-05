Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 71.51% to Rs 18.66 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 71.51% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales18.6610.88 72 OPM %4.451.93 -PBDT0.870.23 278 PBT0.630 0 NP0.450 0
