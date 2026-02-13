Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 48.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 53.79 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports rose 48.81% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 53.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53.7954.614.484.821.852.270.720.971.250.84

