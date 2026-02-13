Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 39.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 1052.72 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 39.04% to Rs 46.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 1052.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 887.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1052.72887.0810.517.88109.0568.6670.6441.5546.5533.48

