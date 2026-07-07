Pondy Oxides & Chemicals fixes record date for stock split
Record date is 21 July 2026Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has fixed 21 July 2026 as record date for stock split of the existing equity shares of the Company such that 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5 each fully paid-up be sub-divided into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up.
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 8:05 PM IST