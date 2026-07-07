Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pondy Oxides & Chemicals fixes record date for stock split

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals fixes record date for stock split

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Record date is 21 July 2026

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals has fixed 21 July 2026 as record date for stock split of the existing equity shares of the Company such that 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5 each fully paid-up be sub-divided into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2 each fully paid-up.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard drops after government initiates stake sale via OFS

Cochin Shipyard drops after government initiates stake sale via OFS

Atishay bags Rs 47 lakh work order from BSNL Bhopal for Wi-Fi and network services

Atishay bags Rs 47 lakh work order from BSNL Bhopal for Wi-Fi and network services

Jayant Infratech bags Rs 13 crore railway electrification contract from West Central Railway

Jayant Infratech bags Rs 13 crore railway electrification contract from West Central Railway

Advait Energy Transitions wins turnkey contract of Rs 51.61 crore

Advait Energy Transitions wins turnkey contract of Rs 51.61 crore

Raunaq International gains after bagging Rs 18 crore orders from Ambuja Cements

Raunaq International gains after bagging Rs 18 crore orders from Ambuja Cements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayKusumgar IPO DetailsTCS Q1 PreviewBAT-BMS App ControversyCochin Shipyard OFSWBJEE 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance