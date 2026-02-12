Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 2.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.94% to Rs 24.75 crore

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 2.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 24.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.7515.195.585.271.110.660.750.400.370.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News