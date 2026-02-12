TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.72% to Rs 15.10 crore

Net loss of TruCap Finance reported to Rs 42.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 70.72% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15.1051.57-245.7051.81-50.563.04-52.500.78-42.450.96

