Poonawalla Fincorp deploys 5 AI-powered solutions for its digital transformation

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp announced the deployment of five new AI-powered solutions as part of its risk-first and enterprise-wide digital transformation journey. These include an Early Warning System (EWS) for workforce risk, a Travel Bot for operational mobility, RegIntel for compliance intelligence, an ER Governance Tool for employee relations, and AI-driven Suspicious Transaction Reporting (STR) for financial crime compliance.

Together, these solutions embed AI into PFL's core operations, going beyond automation to create intelligent, scalable, and compliance-ready systems. By shifting from reactive to predictive and prescriptive approaches, PFL is building a digitally confident, governance-driven, and future-ready NBFC.

Arvind Kapil, Managing Director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said: We at Poonawalla Fincorp, now with 45 AI projects on the table are reimagining how our organisation works by infusing intelligence into every part of our ecosystem. Be it providing real-time regulatory clarity, or improving the accuracy of compliance reporting, predicting and preventing attrition, strengthening employee governance or simplifying travel operations - each of these AI-led solutions is designed to make us more agile, transparent, and future-ready. The depth of AI projects across different and diverse departments within the company, we believe, makes it an industry first approach, with couple of them being game changers. This also marks an important step in our journey to build a trusted, technology-driven enterprise that empowers our people and elevates how we work.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

