Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 41.11% to Rs 207.71 crore

Net profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt declined 60.92% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.11% to Rs 207.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales207.71352.71 -41 OPM %87.5087.99 -PBDT35.5893.49 -62 PBT35.5893.49 -62 NP28.0171.67 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

