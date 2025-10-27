Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.11% to Rs 207.71 croreNet profit of Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt declined 60.92% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 71.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.11% to Rs 207.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales207.71352.71 -41 OPM %87.5087.99 -PBDT35.5893.49 -62 PBT35.5893.49 -62 NP28.0171.67 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content