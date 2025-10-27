Monday, October 27, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tejas Networks secures 400 Gbps DWDM network project from PowerTel

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Tejas Networks has won a Telecom Capacity Augmentation Project for implementing a next-generation SDN-based DWDM network with PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

The comprehensive project involves network design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration of 400Gbps DWDM system at new greenfield sites and for the upgradation of existing links. Tejas is deploying its state-of-the-art, multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN product that is capable of delivering up to 1.2Tbps over a single wavelength and also supports advanced alien wavelength technology.

GIFT Nifty suggests green opening for equities; US inflation rises at 3% annual rate in September.

India's forex reserves rise by $4.5 billion to hit $702.28 billion

Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 60.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Satin Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 50.50% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

