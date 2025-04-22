Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Poonawalla Fincorp launches consumer durables loans business

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) announced the launch of its Consumer Durables Loans business. The company has also introduced a digital EMI card with pre-approved limits, enabling customers to purchase consumer durable products more conveniently. This launch marks the company's strategic entry into a fast-growing, high-velocity segment of retail lending, strengthening its ability to build a deeper, more scalable retail franchise while enhancing profitability and lifetime customer value.

Consumer durable loans present PFL with a strategic opportunity to drive faster customer franchise growth through instant, point-of-sale loans and digital onboarding, enabling real-time customer acquisition and building scale efficiently with a tech-first approach. Additionally, this offering creates a strong cross-sell flywheel, as consumer durable loan customers become potential leads for personal loans, insurance, and other financial productscreating a natural cross-sell funnel, high engagement and strong visibility across cities and catchments.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

