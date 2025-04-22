Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 24.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.95% to Rs 251.42 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 24.94% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 251.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.15% to Rs 58.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 935.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 890.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales251.42239.57 5 935.25890.45 5 OPM %13.2614.36 -13.5714.34 - PBDT26.4130.98 -15 100.47111.53 -10 PBT20.0626.43 -24 77.3693.81 -18 NP15.2020.25 -25 58.8071.84 -18
