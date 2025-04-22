Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 66.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 66.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Apr 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 10.19% to Rs 55.07 crore

Net profit of Indag Rubber declined 66.46% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 55.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.57% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.06% to Rs 228.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55.0761.32 -10 228.42251.18 -9 OPM %-0.535.09 -0.776.60 - PBDT2.195.46 -60 12.5725.75 -51 PBT0.534.07 -87 5.9620.45 -71 NP1.073.19 -66 6.5316.15 -60

Apr 22 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

