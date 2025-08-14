Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound boosted to 5-week high against dollar by optimistic UK GDP data; GBPINR eye 119 mark

Pound boosted to 5-week high against dollar by optimistic UK GDP data; GBPINR eye 119 mark

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The British pound climbed to a five week high against dollar on Thursday following data that showed UK economy expanded at a quarterly rate of 0.3% in the three months to June 2025, following a 0.7% growth in the first quarter (Q1) but beating the market forecast of 0.1% in the reported period. GBPUSD climbed to $1.3594, up 0.15% on the day and extending steady gains this week that was backed by consistent weakness in greenback overseas. The dollar index is seen extending decline near a two and half week low on Thursday morning in Asia amid increasing prospects of a Federal rate cut amid soft US inflation data. Meanwhile, other data from the docket showed, UK construction output rose 1.5% year-on-year in June but trade gap widened the most since February. Further cues will be taken from the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the weekly Initial Jobless reports, which will be released later in the global day. On the NSE, GBPINR futures were trading at 118.93 and eyeing 119 mark.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Sawaliya Food Products serves a piping-hot market debut

NSE SME Sawaliya Food Products serves a piping-hot market debut

Anupam Rasayan Q1 PAT climbs 768% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Anupam Rasayan Q1 PAT climbs 768% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon