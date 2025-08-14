Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 4106.91 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 16.08% to Rs 314.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 374.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 4106.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4727.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4106.914727.01 -13 OPM %17.4817.39 -PBDT810.10882.96 -8 PBT626.13711.56 -12 NP314.68374.97 -16

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

