Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2025.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and MTAR Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2025.

Muthoot Finance Ltd surged 11.04% to Rs 2788 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5928 shares in the past one month.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 7.51% to Rs 919.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pfizer Ltd spiked 5.03% to Rs 5383.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1279 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Deepak Nitrite shares slip 4% on posting weak Q1 results; key details

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy on NSE F&O expiry; Metals, OMCs cap IT gains; Infosys up 3%

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

SC reserves order on stray dogs; raps govt, civic bodies for inaction

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking restoration of statehood to J-K

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal hits record, market cap regains ₹3-trn mark; soars 21% in 4 weeks

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd jumped 4.10% to Rs 432.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd spurt 4.10% to Rs 1526.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9543 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Nifty above 24,600 level; consumer durables shares climb

Nifty above 24,600 level; consumer durables shares climb

NSE SME Connplex Cinemas' market premiere draws a modest opening scene

NSE SME Connplex Cinemas' market premiere draws a modest opening scene

Jubilant FoodWorks posts nearly 60% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Group store count rises to 3,387

Jubilant FoodWorks posts nearly 60% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Group store count rises to 3,387

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon