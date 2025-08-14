Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Rasayan Q1 PAT climbs 768% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Anupam Rasayan Q1 PAT climbs 768% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Anupam Rasayan India reported 768.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3.92 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 62.85 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 287.48%, compared with Rs 16.22 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA (incl. other income) was at Rs 129.2 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 59.2 crore in Q1 FY25, up 118% and this would translate into 26% EBITDA margin in this quarter.

 

Total expenses spiked 75.32% year on year to Rs 427.89 crore during the quarter. cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 361.20 crore (up 97.66% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 20.33 crore (up 19.87% YoY) during the period under review.

Anand Desai, managing director of Anupam Rasayan, commented, During Q1 FY26, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 491 crore, registering a robust growth of 89% year-on-year. We strongly believe that the sectoral trends are in our favour, and we are witnessing a clear resurgence in growth. Our pharma and polymer businesses are performing well, coupled with recovery in Agrochemical segment. The USA and Japan markets have shown encouraging trends for Anupam Rasayan. During Q1FY26, total exports accounted for 58% of the total revenue from operations. With the two new agreements signed with Japanese and US-based multinational companies, our order book now stands at Rs 14,646 crore, reflecting the strong growth momentum in our business.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Deepak Nitrite shares slip 4% on posting weak Q1 results; key details

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy on NSE F&O expiry; Metals, OMCs cap IT gains; Infosys up 3%

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

SC reserves order on stray dogs; raps govt, civic bodies for inaction

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking restoration of statehood to J-K

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal hits record, market cap regains ₹3-trn mark; soars 21% in 4 weeks

Anupam Rasayan India (ARIL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. Incorporated in 1984, the speciality chemicals major has two verticals: Life science related Specialty Chemicals comprising products related to Agrochemicals, Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals, Other Specialty Chemicals comprising Polymer Additives. The company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers. It is currently manufacturing products for over 75 domestic and international customers, including 31 multinational companies.

The counter rose 0.49% to Rs 1,154.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Nifty above 24,600 level; consumer durables shares climb

Nifty above 24,600 level; consumer durables shares climb

NSE SME Connplex Cinemas' market premiere draws a modest opening scene

NSE SME Connplex Cinemas' market premiere draws a modest opening scene

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon