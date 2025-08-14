Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 1% on weekly basis

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.7% on the week to stand at Rs 38.17 lakh crore as on August 8, 2025. However, the central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 1% on the week to Rs 49.15 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 8.3% on a year ago basis compared to 5.7% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 2.5% so far while the reserve money has increased 1.80%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Nifty above 24,600 level; consumer durables shares climb

Nifty above 24,600 level; consumer durables shares climb

NSE SME Connplex Cinemas' market premiere draws a modest opening scene

NSE SME Connplex Cinemas' market premiere draws a modest opening scene

Jubilant FoodWorks posts nearly 60% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Group store count rises to 3,387

Jubilant FoodWorks posts nearly 60% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; Group store count rises to 3,387

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon