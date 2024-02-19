Pound Speculators Net Long Position Jump To Over 5-Month High

Large currency speculators in the Pound futures market continued to add on to net long positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 50472 contracts in the data reported through February 13 2024. This was a weekly increase of 15997 net contracts and net position stayed at its highest level since end August 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News