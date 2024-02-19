Volumes spurt at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Minda Corporation Ltd registered volume of 109.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 264.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41388 shares

Quess Corp Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 February 2024.

Minda Corporation Ltd registered volume of 109.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 264.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41388 shares. The stock rose 6.62% to Rs.433.10. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14166 shares. The stock increased 11.66% to Rs.559.30. Volumes stood at 8724 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd saw volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24612 shares. The stock dropped 0.57% to Rs.1,424.50. Volumes stood at 32414 shares in the last session.

Adani Wilmar Ltd witnessed volume of 8.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.65% to Rs.366.30. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 21158 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5799 shares. The stock increased 3.21% to Rs.6,585.00. Volumes stood at 3341 shares in the last session.

