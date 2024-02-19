Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gallantt Ispat gets delivery of second railway rake

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Under GPWIS of Railway Board
Gallantt Ispat announced that the second railway rake, which is ready to operate, has been delivered to the Company for the purpose of loading of raw materials required for its manufacturing units such as coal, iron ore, fines, etc.
The company reiterates that owning two railway rakes had cost it Rs 55 crore but having own rakes would assure that raw materials are dispatched timely, hassle free and cost effectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Under the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Railway Board, Indian Railways offer 10% rebate on railway freight rate for 15 years and as such, the company altogether would be able to save 25% on the freight cost (10% rebate plus 15% on premium indent).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Heera Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aditya Ispat reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

Godawari Power &amp; Ispat consolidated net profit rises 78.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Titagarh Rail spurts on bagging Rs 170-cr order from Defence Ministry

CRISIL hits lifetime high as Q4 PAT rises 33% YoY

Sensex adds 134 pts; IT shares decline

Paisalo Digital spurts as board to mull fund raising

APEDA Catapults Agricultural Exports From Modest $0.6 Billion Exports In FY1987-88 To $26.7 Billion In FY 2022-23

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisMitsubishiDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon