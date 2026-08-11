Pound steady after hitting three-week high
The British Pound is witnessing steady moves amid firm equities. The FTSE 100 index is managing to hold near all-time high, lifted by steady earnings. GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.3515, down marginally on the day after hitting three-week high of 1.3531 in last session. It had dipped around one-month low under 1.3300 mark in last week of July but has been broadly supported this month. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 129.10, up marginally on the day.
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:17 PM IST